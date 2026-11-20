ANTALYA: The UN’s COP31 climate talks were set to spill into overtime Friday as countries remained deadlocked over a draft deal that makes no mention of fossil fuels, with a host of other disputes also snarling negotiations.



Grey skies added to the somber mood in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to bridge their differences after two weeks of intense talks, which could now run into the weekend.



“At this point, no one is happy,” Brazil’s national secretary for climate change, Aloisio Lopes Pereira de Melo, told reporters with only hours before the conference’s official end.



The talks come with a series of stark reminders of the urgency of climate action, from heatwaves in Europe and devastating floods in Nepal, while a record-breaking El Nino — a periodic warming pattern — supercharges temperatures.



But expectations of a major breakthrough have been low at COP31 as countries cope with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

- Electrification drive -

A sprawling initial draft deal earlier this week included calls to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, along with other flashpoint topics such as finance and climate science.



But a new, shorter version released by COP31 co-host Australia on Thursday omitted any mention of the main drivers of climate change, sparking calls for the language to be restored.



Instead, the draft “cover decision” includes a call to electrify the world economy, saying it could have “significant benefits” in shoring up energy security and cutting planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions.



“Electrification is the key to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who is chairing COP31 negotiations, told reporters.



Bowen, who was shuttling between delegations to seek compromises, said he would work over the “coming hours, for as long as it takes, to get the job done.”



“People have strong views of course — I am not stepping away from that. But no one has said to me let’s give up and go home,” the veteran of five COPs said.



The text reflects a push by COP31 host Turkiye for countries to rally behind a goal to increase the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035.



But some countries want the text to call for “clean” electrification to make it clear that renewables, not coal or gas, must be the source of energy.



Nations agreed at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels, without setting targets or timelines, but Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers have fiercely resisted any attempt to bring the issue back to the table.

- ‘Fossil COP’ -

A dozen European and developing countries — from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands — released a letter insisting that the text include “a clear transition away from fossil fuels.”



Panama’s environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, said “the COP can still be saved” if the deal includes the phase-out and other issues including a defense of climate science.



An outspoken critic of what he calls the “petroleum mafia,” Navarro has threatened to block any deal that does not include a cap on oil production.



A European Union official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the latest draft was “not acceptable and not ambitious enough.”



“We don’t want this COP to become a ‘fossil’ COP,” the official said.

Some countries also objected to a call to scale up carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — a costly, still-developing technology that critics say allows polluters to continue burning fossil fuels.



“We’re quite disappointed by the text,” Vanuatu’s Climate Minister Ralph Regenvanu told AFP. “We want to see the references to false solutions removed.”