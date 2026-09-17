- Russian air strikes damaged buildings in Kyiv and injured three people in Odesa during the early hours of Thursday
- In Odesa, a 19-story apartment building was hit, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including a child.
Russian air strikes damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and injured three in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
Debris fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target of Russian attacks, in Kyiv, among other locations, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.
Three people, including a child, were injured as Russia hit a 19-story apartment building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, authorities there said on Telegram.