Russian air strikes damaged buildings ​in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and injured three in the Black Sea port city of ‌Odesa in ‌the ​early ‌hours ⁠of ​Thursday, officials said.

Debris ⁠fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target ⁠of Russian attacks, ‌in ‌Kyiv, among other ​locations, ‌Mayor Vitali Klitschko ‌said on the Telegram messaging app.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, ‌a Reuters witness said.

Three people, including a ⁠child, ⁠were injured as Russia hit a 19-story apartment building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, authorities there said on ​Telegram.