Russian air strikes ​injured 13 and damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the Black Sea port city ‌of Odesa ‌in ​the ‌early ⁠hours ​of Thursday, officials ⁠said on the Telegram messaging app.

City authorities said 10 people were wounded in Kyiv, ⁠with Mayor Vitali Klitschko ‌adding ‌that apart ​from apartment ‌and inhabited buildings, debris ‌also fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now ‌a frequent target of attacks.

Explosions were heard ⁠in ⁠Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

A child was among the three injured as Russia hit a 19-story apartment building in Odesa, authorities there ​said on Telegram.