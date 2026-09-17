- Russian air strikes injured a total of 13 people in Kyiv and Odesa, according to officials
- Explosions were reported in the capital, with witnesses confirming the sounds
Russian air strikes injured 13 and damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said on the Telegram messaging app.
City authorities said 10 people were wounded in Kyiv, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko adding that apart from apartment and inhabited buildings, debris also fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target of attacks.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.
A child was among the three injured as Russia hit a 19-story apartment building in Odesa, authorities there said on Telegram.