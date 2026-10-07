WARSAW: Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man after seven people were wounded in a knife attack at a high school in Poland, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened at a school in Ostroleka, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the capital Warsaw, said police, who released a blurred photo of the suspect following his arrest.

BREAKING: 19-year-old man detained after a stabbing at a school in Ostrołęka, Poland; up to 7 people injured. https://t.co/5bwj9uBFwy — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) October 7, 2026

Ostroleka prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz said the victims were students and teachers.

“It appears that the boy went into the school and attacked the students and teachers with a dangerous tool,” Lukasiewicz told news channel TVN24.

“Based on the information I have, eight people were injured.”

The fire department told the PAP news agency that the injured included three adults and five teenagers.