GENEVA: A road accident involving a coach carrying Dutch tourists in eastern Switzerland has left several people dead and others injured, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened between the communes of Susch and Zernez in the far-eastern canton of Graubunden.

The Dutch Federation of Travel Agencies (ANVR) told AFP that the coach belonged to the tour company Oad and was carrying 48 passengers, all of them from the Netherlands.

"Several people died in the coach crash in Susch. Several others were also injured," the cantonal police said on X, without giving details on the circumstances of the accident or the victims' identities.

A police spokesman told AFP that the force did not wish to provide a more detailed toll until the victims' families had been informed.

According to the ANVR, the coach left the Netherlands on Monday and was on a day trip to Switzerland from Austria when the crash happened.

Footage broadcast by Swiss media showed many rescue workers rushing about around the coach, which overturned onto its side below the road, and helicopters stationed nearby.

Zernez is the entry point for visitors to the Swiss national park, a vast Alpine reserve stretching more than 100 square kilometres (40 square miles) across the mountainous Engadine valley.