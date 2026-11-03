Paris: Students blockaded dozens of high schools across France on Tuesday to maintain pressure on the government over education reforms as trade unions prepared for a nationwide strike later this week.

After returning from a two-week autumn break on Monday, some students resumed their protest campaign, calling on authorities to renovate dilapidated schools, reduce class sizes and create more university places.

Authorities said 48 out of France’s 3,700 high schools were blocked, including in cities such as Paris, Rennes, Toulouse and Lyon. The Union syndicale lyceenne (USL) contested those figures, saying 500 establishments were blocked.

The student union denounced what it called heavy-handed tactics, with “young people pinned against walls and riot police units deployed” outside schools.

“Our impression is that the objective is to suppress the movement and prevent Thursday’s mobilization,” a union representative told AFP.

On Thursday students plan to stage a new day of blockades as trade unions called for a nationwide strike.

In the northwestern city of Rennes, around 30 students blocked access to the Brequigny High School, one of the country’s largest secondary schools.

Tensions quickly flared between students and a member of the school administration.

“You are not the majority,” the staff member protested.

“If we’re doing this, it’s because everything we’ve tried before hasn’t worked,” a student replied.

The school protests have fueled a nationwide movement against soaring prices and inadequate public services, which has drawn hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets over the past three weekends and led to some of the worst unrest seen in France in years on October 17.

The school movement has also inspired students in other European countries, including Belgium, Italy and Spain, where the French word “blocus” (blockade) has become a popular hashtag.

Last week, the French government unveiled measures aimed at addressing some of the students’ demands, including reforms to the university admissions process, which has been criticized for a lack of transparency. Student leaders, however, say the proposals do not go far enough.

On Monday, authorities said 42 high schools, or around 1 percent of the national total, were blocked. Student unions put the figure at 169.

About 15 percent of higher education institutions were affected on Monday, authorities said.