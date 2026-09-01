BANGKOK: Thailand will halve the length of visa-free stays for tourists from more than 60 countries and territories to 30 days, effective September 15, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Tourism is vital to the Southeast Asian nation’s economy, but officials say the move is part of an effort to curb crime involving foreign nationals.

A string of recent arrests has included foreigners accused of drug offenses, sex trafficking and operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits.

Under Thailand’s current tourism scheme, travelers from more than 90 countries -- including Europe’s 29-nation Schengen area, China, India, the United States and several South American countries -- are eligible to visit for up to 60 days without a visa.

The reduction to 30 days visa-free applies to over 60 countries and territories, including China, the United States and 27 EU countries, the Thai foreign ministry’s consular affairs department said on Tuesday.

The visa-free status for around 20 other countries was unclear, with a foreign ministry official declining to comment on Tuesday.

Visitors from Peru, Brazil and South Korea will be granted 90-day visa-free stays, up from 60 previously.

Tourists will be able to extend their stays once, at the discretion of an immigration officer, a government spokeswoman told AFP in May when the cabinet approved the measure.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that month that the plan to trim visa-free visits was part of a crackdown on individuals abusing the visa system by committing crimes in the country.

Thailand has attracted 20.9 million foreign tourists since the beginning of the year, down three percent on the same period in 2025, according to the latest official figures.