A US aircraft carrier at the centre of a political row over conditions on board was set to arrive in Thailand on Tuesday, the first port call for its 5,000 crew since November.

The resort city of Pattaya, a rest-and-recreation destination for US troops since the Vietnam War, has stepped up security as it prepares to welcome the sailors and Marines from the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“About 600 officials will provide security and other necessary assistance,” provincial Governor Narit Niramaiwong told AFP.

The nuclear-powered ship left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began six months ago.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board -- including attempted suicides -- have made headlines in the United States, provoking criticism of President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

Pattaya’s mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, said the massive carrier would dock just after midnight (around 1701 GMT on Tuesday) at Laem Chabang port.

Around 40 buses have been laid on to transport the sailors to Pattaya and back in staggered groups until the carrier departs on Sunday.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board -- including attempted suicides -- have made headlines in the United States, provoking criticism of President Donald Trump’s war against Iran. (US NAVY/AFP)

“They come to relax because it’s been almost 280 days since anyone came ashore,” Poramase said in a Facebook post.

“Our preparations will focus on safety and ensuring fair pricing, so we don’t take advantage of them.”

No jet skis or cannabis

Once a sleepy fishing village, Pattaya was transformed by the Vietnam War in the 1960s, when US soldiers on leave began coming for rest and recreation (R&R).

The city has since become hugely popular with foreign tourists, known for its beaches and a nightlife scene that has long drawn scrutiny over sex tourism.

Poramase told AFP there had been a recent crackdown on sex workers but denied it was linked to the US arrivals.

In his Facebook post, the mayor said he was hoping the soldiers could bring in up to 100 million Thai baht ($3 million) during their stay -- a boon to the city during low season.

They have been banned from water sports such as jet skis, and from taking advantage of Thailand’s lax cannabis laws, he added, encouraging them to take part in the city’s many other attractions, from malls to religious sites.

“We’re happy to get business from anybody,” Nicko, the French owner of a go-go bar in Pattaya, told AFP. “We’ll have to be careful because as we know, things can get out of hand with alcohol involved.”