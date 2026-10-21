WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff faced criticism Wednesday for calling Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian” despite the Russian leader’s brutal war in Ukraine.

Witkoff made the comments as he met Putin in Saint Petersburg to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen who was detained for years after being arrested in Ukraine.

“You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian — you are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that,” Witkoff said, referring to Hubbard’s release.

“I commend you, and I thank you again.”

The Kremlin said after the meeting between Witkoff and Putin that Russia was ready in principle to rejoin three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States to end the war.

But Witkoff’s comments come as Trump’s recent pivot away from Ukraine and toward Putin — the man who launched the biggest war in Europe since World War II — faces growing increasing scrutiny.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a frequent Trump critic in recent months, reacted with astonishment.

“WTF, Steve? Look up the definition of ‘humanitarian’,” he said in a post on X.

Trump brushed off the comments by Witkoff — a business friend whom he appointed roving envoy for the Ukraine, Iran and Gaza conflicts after he took office last year.

“Well, I guess you could say (it) for that particular purpose, for the purpose of allowing a man who was thinking he was going to be in prison for life out,” Trump said when asked about his envoy’s remarks.

“But you know, I wouldn’t say anything one way or the other.”

US Vice President JD Vance defended Witkoff’s comments.

“I agree with Steve Witkoff saying something nice to a person who just released an American hostage,” Vance said at an event in Ohio.

“Whether you agree with the underlying sentiment or not, Steve Witkoff is a diplomat. His job is to go over there and get a job done.”