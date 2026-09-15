WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump lashed out on Tuesday at his own Supreme Court appointees a day after the top US judicial body declined to allow a US Postal Service rule restricting the use of mail-in ballots in the November midterm elections in his latest acidic criticism of the court after an unfavorable ruling.

“This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years,” Trump wrote on social media.

“These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves,” Trump continued on Truth Social, without specifying the justices to whom he was referring.

“It is a Court that will go down as having rendered some of the most destructive, ‌hurtful, and damaging ‌decisions in our Country’s history.”

Trump appointed three justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and ‌Amy Coney Barrett — during his first term as president, building a 6-3 conservative majority and allowing the court to steer a dramatic rightward route since 2020.

On Monday, the court’s decision preventing implementation of the rule, which the Postal Service adopted at the president’s direction, was brief and unsigned, as is typical when it handles emergency requests.

Trump called it a “horrible, highly political, ruling.” Only conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas publicly dissented. Trump referred to them as “legends, both.”

It was not the first time Trump directed harsh words at his own appointees. After the court in February struck down his sweeping global tariffs that it found he had imposed illegally using a law meant for ‌national emergencies, Trump reserved special ire for Gorsuch and Barrett, who ‌were in the majority in that 6-3 ruling.

“I think it’s an embarrassment to their families, you wanna know the truth, ‌the two of them,” Trump said from a White House lectern.

In Tuesday’s post, Trump revived his grievances ‌about the tariffs ruling and a separate ruling in June against his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.