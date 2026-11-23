WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday paused the US Army’s planned detonation of degraded and unstable explosive material amid fears the blast could cause lead contamination in nearby areas.

The destruction of 68 drums of lead azide at an ammunition plant in the midwestern state of Iowa was originally scheduled to take place last Friday but was postponed after an outcry over the plan.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

However, he said he would leave the decision up to an appeals court weighing a challenge to the plan and to the state’s incoming governor.

Trump said he ordered the US military not to go forward with the detonation until “the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation.”

The president said the US military believes the barrels are at risk of detonating by themselves, and that the blast would “be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion.”

An advisory notice released last week provided details on the planned detonation, saying the barrels were to be destroyed by explosives experts “inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete, and surrounded with Hesco barriers full of sand which are approximately two stories high.”

The soil covering the magazines would be saturated with water and water misters would be spraying to “reduce the amount of lead that migrates from the detonation through the air off the installation.”

It warned of possible “localized window damage” to nearby houses, asking some residents leave their homes for a six-hour period.

The advisory included a map showing potential lead dispersion extending more than 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of the ammunition plant, urging citizens to “consider avoiding the highlighted area or remain indoors with windows/doors closed.”

“Children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure,” it said.