ANKARA: ‌Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that ​Ankara and Washington were working on “creative ideas” to lift US sanctions imposed on Turkiye over its purchase of Russian S-400 ‌missile systems.

Speaking ‌to broadcaster ​NTV, ‌Fidan ⁠did ​not elaborate ⁠on what the ideas were, but said he was hoping for positive steps on the issue. Washington ⁠imposed CAATSA sanctions ‌on ‌its NATO ally ​in 2020 and ‌removed it from ‌its F-35 fighter jet program due to the acquisition of the Russian systems.

In ‌July, Turkish media reported that Turkiye could ⁠resell ⁠the S-400s to a Gulf nation in order to persuade the US to sell F-35s to Ankara. Russia said at the time it was in contact ​with Ankara on ​the issue.