- Turkey will commence drilling an oil-focused well in the western Black Sea soon
- The drilling operation is anticipated to be challenging
ANKARA: Turkiye will soon begin drilling a challenging oil-targeted well in the western Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday. “We will soon begin drilling an oil-targeted well in the western Black Sea. It will be a difficult drilling operation and will take some time,” Bayraktar told broadcaster CNBC-e. Turkiye has previously said it plans six exploration wells across the western, central and eastern Black Sea in 2026 as it seeks new oil and natural gas discoveries.