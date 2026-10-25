LONDON: The second of two storms to hit the UK this weekend brought widespread travel disruptions and power outages to Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday.

The Met Office, the UK’s national forecaster, said Storm Boelo will bring a danger to life from flying debris and crashing waves and people should stay indoors as much as possible.

The agency said wind gusts peaked at 84 mph (135 kph) in Argyll and Bute in Scotland.

An amber wind warning, the Met Office’s second most severe, is active across Scotland and the north of England until late Sunday. Flood warnings are also in place, while airports, ferries, railways and roads have seen disruptions. Power outages have affected some 82,000 homes.

Boelo, pronounced “Boo-Loh”, has followed hard on the heels of Storm Austen, which battered southern England, in particular, on Friday.

The Met Office began naming major storms in 2015 as a way to keep the public informed about severe weather. Storms are named in alphabetical order throughout the season, from September to August.

As the storm moved eastward into continental Europe, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport warned travelers of cancelations and delays of flights to and from the busy aviation hub caused by strong winds that were battering the Netherlands.

High wind and rain also were expected through the day in Denmark, Norway and parts of Sweden. Some ferries in the region were canceled, train services were suspended on some Swedish lines as a precaution and some trailers were barred from Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge.