LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday he would hold an emergency government meeting after five men were arrested over a suspected bomb plot at an airbase used by the United States.

Burnham said during a phone-in on LBC radio station: “I will chair a meeting of Cobra later this afternoon, just to make sure we have the full picture, the full situation, very clearly in our sights.”

Cobra meetings are held to discuss how the government responds to emergency situations and bring together ministers, police and intelligence officers.