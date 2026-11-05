- The criminal activities involve fraud, drug sales, and the production of counterfeit currency
KYIV: Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities announced charges on Thursday against three senior security and police officials accused of shielding a criminal ring engaged in fraud, drug sales and counterfeit currency and cigarette production.
In a statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said the suspects include a first deputy department head in the SBU domestic security service, a department head and a deputy section chief in the National Police.