KYIV: Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities announced charges on Thursday against three senior security and police officials accused of shielding a criminal ring ⁠engaged in fraud, ⁠drug sales and counterfeit currency and cigarette production.

In ⁠a statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said the suspects include a first deputy department head in the SBU domestic ⁠security ⁠service, a department head and a deputy section chief in the National Police.