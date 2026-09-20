London: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Sunday congratulated Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on a deal agreed between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Burnham said the deal, set to be signed next week, benefited the US, Greenland and Denmark, his office said.

Downing Street said the leaders in a phone call welcomed Washington’s “commitment to the region” and “underlined the strategic and shared importance of the High North for Euro-Atlantic security”.

Burnham said he would also congratulate US President Donald Trump on the deal. The two leaders are set to hold their first in-person meeting next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.