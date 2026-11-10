ABU DHABI: Washington called for a “new” security framework on the first day of US-led talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “happy” with the changes in approach by US mediators.

US leader Donald Trump’s envoys — his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — brought together the warring sides for several hours of negotiations that are set to continue Wednesday.

Kushner told delegates the United States had “narrowed the gaps” between the sides — without providing details — and hoped to move toward a “solution” to Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

In Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the talks as “very productive” and called for Europeans to be eventually included at the negotiating table “because they are part of solving this problem.”

Ukraine’s Zelensky later said the talks were “constructive and quite substantive,” saying his team reported to him that humanitarian issues and security guarantees were among the topics discussed.

Speaking in Copenhagen, the Ukrainian president also said it was “time” for Europe to choose a representative for the talks.

Zelensky said negotiators in Abu Dhabi were working on a “large-scale exchange of prisoners,” adding that US officials would travel to Russia to discuss it further.

‘I see changes’

Asked about changes in the approach to peace talks by Kushner and Witkoff, Zelensky said: “I see changes. I’m very happy with what I hear.”

Europe has been rattled as Trump has floated a deal with Russia on rewriting Europe’s post-war security, also worrying that Washington will force Kyiv to accept a de facto defeat.

Kushner said the United States hoped to “create a new framework” of security between Ukraine, Russia and Europe that will secure “decades, if not centuries, of peace.”

Moscow, which several weeks before invading Ukraine issued an ultimatum to Western countries to roll back troops from eastern Europe, had also said this was a priority.

Ukraine has warned against a “Yalta 2.0,” referring to Western leaders dividing Europe with the Soviet Union after World War II, and the EU has said security arrangements can only be discussed after a ceasefire.

“Putin wants the USSR back,” Zelensky told Danish media.

Russia, which occupies swathes of its smaller neighbor, pummelled Ukraine with more attacks overnight, cutting power to thousands as temperatures plummet.

Putin has repeatedly turned down broader ceasefire offers and vowed his troops will press on in Ukraine.

Moscow pushes security review

In a sign it is serious about reviving its demand to review Europe’s decades-old security arrangement, Russia included a diplomat — Sergei Ryabkov — who logged Moscow’s pre-invasion demand for NATO to pull back from eastern Europe.

A Russian delegation source had said that settling the war was “merely one item on the agenda,” and that Moscow’s main objective was reviewing security “for the entire continent.”

Kyiv’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov met the US envoys and European, EU and NATO officials before the negotiations.

The top US and NATO general in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, is also taking part.

In a joint statement, the Europeans, Ukraine, United States and NATO reaffirmed their “shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture.”

Ukraine pushes for truces

Umerov said Kyiv’s priorities remained securing a ceasefire and security guarantees. “Our people are waiting to end this war,” he said.

As talks continued, Ukrainian and French foreign ministers in Paris commended US efforts to push for “partial truces,” which could serve as a “first step toward a complete and unconditional ceasefire.”

Last month, a local truce in Ukraine’s Kherson region brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump became the longest pause in fighting during the war.

Kyiv is also pushing post-war support for its army.

A senior Ukrainian source told AFP Ukraine wanted at least 10 years of financial support to sustain an 800,000-strong army able to defend any future Russian attack.

Land issue

There is huge distrust in Ukraine toward Trump’s aims.

The US leader hinted before the talks that Kyiv might have to give up land, saying: “They’re going to end up with a little bit different shape.”

Russia’s troops have ground westwards but have not been able to seize the whole of the coveted Donetsk region, and Moscow demands Kyiv surrender the parts of the embattled area it controls.

“Allowing Russia to decide the borders of Europe will be a huge mistake,” Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen said, as she hosted Zelensky Tuesday.

Russia continues to pound Ukraine and its energy network, raising fears of another winter without heating, running water or electricity for millions of Ukrainians.

On Tuesday, Russian strikes killed four people in Ukraine, according to local authorities.