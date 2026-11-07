KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of ramping up strikes across his country in order to pressure Ukraine and its allies at US-brokered talks scheduled for next week.

Zelensky said the latest barrage came “ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations” and charged that “by intensifying its attacks on Ukraine and our infrastructure at this very moment, Russia is trying to additionally lay the groundwork for putting pressure on Ukraine’s position and that of its partners.”

I held a coordination call on the aftermath of Russia’s attack and recovery efforts after the strikes. In tonight’s attack, Russia used 36 missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory. Only four missiles were taken down. Unfortunately, there is still a significant shortage of interceptors for Patriot systems, and the United States is in the best position to help address it. At every level, we are looking for ways to speed up deliveries and get the necessary messages across to the American side – so that Ukraine receives the means to protect lives. This is especially important right now – not just ahead of winter, but also ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations. Russia has a very particular view of diplomacy – as a subtype of aggression. By intensifying its attacks on Ukraine and our infrastructure at this very moment, Russia is trying to additionally lay the groundwork for putting pressure on Ukraine’s position and that of its partners. We hope that the United States, like our other partners, will act on principle. Technical assessments are ongoing at the sites hit by ballistic missiles. According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. This is further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened – against everyone in the world who provides their “services” in destroying lives. There were detailed briefings on the challenges Kyiv is facing. I instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, together with all the relevant agencies and the Kyiv City Administration, to prepare backup transport routes and additional transport for Kyiv. At present, such contingency plans are practically nonexistent at the city level. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi delivered detailed briefings on the restoration of energy facilities and the forces involved. The military also briefed me on the use of electronic warfare, and we defined areas for scaling up. There was also a separate briefing from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Meetings in the G7 format are being prepared, and Ukraine will be represented. We are counting on new contributions from European countries to the PURL initiative – there are preliminary commitments. There will also be new energy support packages for Ukraine, as well as new deliveries to support our logistics. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to each and every person doing effective work for Ukraine and for recovery after Russia’s strikes. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight caused power cuts in five regions, the Ukrainian energy ministry said Saturday as the country braces for another harsh winter of war.

Russia has continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure despite renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, which will see US, Russian and Ukrainian officials hold trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zelensky had warned on Friday that more attacks on the country’s energy sector and civilian infrastructure were imminent.

“Overnight, the enemy launched a massive attack on a number of energy facilities in Ukraine,” the energy ministry said in a statement.

Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions were left without power, and electricity transmission in the capital and surrounding region was “significantly hampered,” it added.

It did not say how many homes were affected.

Zelensky said on social media that Russia had launched 36 ballistic missiles and 172 drones in a “combined attack.”

“Russia is preparing for the trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” he said.

He urged the United States — where President Donald Trump’s Republican party just suffered heavy midterm election losses — to increase its flagging aid to Ukraine.