WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court on Friday, hours after one of its former judges won ​the Nobel Peace Prize, putting Washington on a diplomatic collision course with European allies.

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges. Friday’s move would go far further, by potentially punishing companies that provide services to the court itself.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement reviewed by Reuters ahead of the official announcement.

“That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.”

The ICC's deputy prosecutor, Nazhat Shameem Khan, said the US sanctions “must be condemned” and ‌will ‌not ​halt ‌the ⁠tribunal’s ​work.

“The sanctions ⁠are intended ‌to ‌undermine ​the ‌rule ‌of law internationally and the work that an ‌independent judicial institution is doing,” ⁠Khan said. “Our ⁠work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions.”

Washington has long been angry over ICC arrest ‌warrants issued for Israeli ‌officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and over a past investigation into actions ​of ‌US soldiers ⁠in ​Afghanistan which ⁠the ICC has since closed.

The court, founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, counts 125 countries as member states, including all EU countries and all members of the NATO alliance apart from the United States and Turkiye.

It has received strong public backing in the past from member countries including major US allies, and is based in the Netherlands, an EU and NATO member.

Navi Pillay, the South African jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her work in international criminal justice, served as a judge on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003-2008. In ⁠its citation, the prize committee said it had sought to “issue a reminder” at ‌a time when “judges and institutions of international law are under political attack.”

“An ‌international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and ​the victims of abuse see justice served is ‌a precondition for a peaceful world,” the committee said.

Rubio said the sanctions had been structured to give the court ‌and its member states an opportunity to address US concerns.

He did not provide further details, but a senior State Department official said the US Treasury would issue a set of licenses “to protect American interests,” an apparent reference to temporary exemptions to some sanctions.

US EXPECTS ALLIES TO ‘REIN IN THE COURT’

US sanctions typically bar all US-based companies from any work with a sanctioned organization, forcing ‌banks to shut accounts, insurers to end coverage and software companies to halt cooperation.

The Trump administration previously imposed targeted sanctions on court officials during his first term, which ⁠were rescinded under President Joe ⁠Biden. Washington announced new sanctions just days after Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Court officials have been preparing for months for the prospect of sanctions on the court itself, shifting office computers from Microsoft software to open source equivalents and making new arrangements for banking and health insurance.

The court’s registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler called earlier this week for the EU to be prepared to use a so-called “blocking mechanism” that lets it shield European countries from the extra-territorial effects of sanctions.

In his statement, Rubio said the United States had delayed its sanctions hoping that the ICC and the countries party to its founding Rome Statute would address US concerns, but they had failed to do so.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC. We expect our allies, many of whom are part of the ICC and that rely on American servicemembers for their defense, to rein in the court,” ​Rubio said.

“We have structured this action to provide ​an opportunity for States Parties to negotiate and present a solution to address our concerns. If these efforts do not bear fruit, we will continue to adjust accordingly,” Rubio said.

Israel says Nobel peace prize for Pillay legitimizes ‘anti-Israel hatred’

Israel on Friday slammed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Pillay, saying it legitimized “anti-Israel hatred” and that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels must be “applauding from hell.”

Pillay headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which does not speak on behalf of the world body, and which last year found that Israel was committing “genocide” in Gaza.

“Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.