- The woman died following a shark attack while swimming near KuGompo City
- Orient Beach and nearby Eastern Beach have been closed until further notice
JOHANNESBURG: A woman died after a shark attacked her while she was swimming near KuGompo City in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province on Tuesday, public broadcaster SABC reported.
The Buffalo City Municipality, which is centered around KuGompo City, said in a social media post that there had been a shark attack at Orient Beach that resulted in a “tragic incident.”
The municipality said Orient Beach and nearby Eastern Beach had been closed until further notice.