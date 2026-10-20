JOHANNESBURG: A woman died after a shark attacked her ⁠while she was ⁠swimming near KuGompo City in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province on ⁠Tuesday, public broadcaster SABC reported.

The Buffalo City Municipality, which is centered around KuGompo City, said in a social media post that there had been a shark attack ⁠at ⁠Orient Beach that resulted in a “tragic incident.”

The municipality said Orient Beach and nearby Eastern Beach had been closed until further notice.