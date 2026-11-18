Shenzhen, China: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day ahead of a historic three-way summit with Donald Trump in the southern Chinese city.

Thursday’s trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled that Ukraine — something Xi vehemently sees as not China’s problem — was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

China has said only that the leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations” on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

In from the cold

Chinese and Russian news agencies reported at around noon on Wednesday that Xi and Putin had met for talks — the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including once by video link.

Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe’s worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 attack on Ukraine.

Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, he said he expected the trilateral summit with Xi and Trump to be “highly useful.”

“At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said.

He said Western sanctions imposed on Russia since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed, arguing that they were “not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition.”

Earlier, Xi called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade.

“Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform,” Xi said as he opened the event.

Xi and Putin were expected to discuss energy and finance and then — in a smaller format — foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.

Kim incoming?

Trump was on Wednesday still in the Philippines where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad — Australia, Japan and India — for the first time in his second term.

The grouping is broadly aimed at counterbalancing China’s regional influence.

He said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen, saying the North Korean leader “would like” to meet in China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim.

“If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” Rubio said in Manila.

Trump was in the Philippines for a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

His visit saw protests by around 2,000 people carrying banners reading “Trump out now” and “Reject Pax Silica” — a reference to a US supply chain initiative.

Tariffs, chips and rare earths

While ASEAN leaders grappled with a raft of regional issues, the spectre of Trump’s ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a “countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism” while touting Beijing’s own expanding trade with the bloc.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Mark Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market.

On Tuesday, a combative Trump showed no let-up in his trade war with Beijing, saying the United States would catch China in rare-earths production “within 10 months.”

Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members.

Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special license, as the countries were said to represent a “higher-than-normal risk of diversion.”

Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate “trusted access” for firms based in the city-state.