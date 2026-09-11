KYIV: US President Donald Trump’s administration should immediately impose new sanctions on Russia over recent deadly strikes on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

The comments came after Zelensky announced he planned to meet Trump in late September, amid US-led efforts to broker an end to the four-and-a-half year Ukraine war.

“Sanctions need to be imposed now,” Zelensky told the Yalta European Strategy forum.

“Honestly, I sometimes do not understand why decisions cannot be made quickly,” he added.

Sanctions need to be imposed now. Sanctions must be strong. This is a tool the United States has to deprive Russia of its ability to finance the war against Ukraine every day. And honestly, sometimes I don’t understand why decisions can’t be made quickly. Because during a war, it… pic.twitter.com/xx5b9RFz0X — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2026

Zelensky separately called for a truce with Russia covering strikes on energy targets, saying Ukraine was ready to hit back if Moscow attacked his country’s energy grid over the winter.

“Russia knows that if they strike... they will receive the same in return,” he said.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have escalated long-range strikes on each other in recent months, as US-led talks on ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II remain deadlocked.

An early morning Russian drone strike on a petrol station in Kyiv killed two people and hospitalized four, the city’s mayor said.