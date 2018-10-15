Exclusive: UAE mogul Khalaf Al-Habtoor calls for a boycott of US firms, execs. who pulled out of Saudi investment summit

Saudi minister, Egyptian counterpart discuss boosting cultural cooperation

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed met his Egyptian counterpart Ines Abdel-Dayem in Cairo on Sunday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed cultural cooperation between the two countries and stressed the need for dialogue exchange.

Prince Badr is heading a Saudi delegation in Egypt to participate in the 21st session of the Conference of Ministers for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World.

The event is being organized by Egyptian Culture Ministry in cooperation with the Arab League Education, Culture and Science Organization (ALECSO).

The two-day event will discuss a number of issues, including current challenges Arab culture faces today, the role of establishing an Arab identity, means and mechanism toward the region’s cultural production, and to promote dialogue and communication with the world.

It also aims to promote belonging, loyalty and pride in itself, and to create bridges to gather the tributaries of Arab culture in a clear national context.

ALECSO is an organization headquartered in Tunis. It functions in the framework of the Arab League, and is concerned with enhancing the fields of education, culture and science at regional level through coordination.

It also aims to boost intellectual unity between the different parts of the Arab region. The organization was officially established in Cairo in 1970.