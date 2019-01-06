You are here

Saudi Arabia goes full steam with Saudisation of sales jobs

The initiative will target retail work to increase employment of Saudis. (File/AFP)
ARAB NEWS 
  • The initiative is expected to go into force on Monday and will target retail work to increase employment of Saudis.
  • The job opportunities will be in sales roles, including medical equipment stores, construction and building materials shops
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development announced on Sunday that it would be providing citizens with job opportunities in an attempt to reduce unemployment.

The job opportunities will be in sales roles, including medical equipment stores, construction and building materials shops, car spare parts shops, carpet shops and sweets shops, according to Saudi state news agency, SPA.

The initiative is expected to go into force on Monday and will target retail work to increase employment of Saudis.

Other nations in the Gulf are also putting into place initiatives in a drive to localize the workforce. The Times of Oman reported on Sunday that a job center service will open next month specifically for Omanis.

Oman’s National Center for Employment aims to find positions for Omani nationals that might have previously been filled by expats.

 

Riyadh hosts pan-Arab media meetings

The sessions will be organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh as the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019. (Shutterstock)
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia affirmed the importance of media strategies to combat extremism
Arab News
JEDDAH: The 92nd session of the Arab Media Standing Committee and the 10th session of the Arab Information Ministers’ Council Executive Office will be held in Riyadh from Jan. 7-9, the Arab League’s Secretariat General announced on Sunday.
The sessions will be organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh as the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019, the Secretariat General said.
It added that its delegation will be headed by Badr Al-Din Alali, secretary-general of the Arab League’s Social Affairs Sector.
Among the issues that the meetings will discuss are the Palestinian cause, Arab media strategies, and the Arab League’s participation in the 50th Cairo International Book Fair this year, he said.
The Executive Office is chaired by Saudi Arabia. Its members include Jordan, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Egypt, and the Arab League’s Secretariat General, whose delegation includes Fawzi Al-Ghwail, director of the Technical Department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia affirmed the importance of media strategies to combat extremism.

