Saudi Arabia goes full steam with Saudisation of sales jobs

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development announced on Sunday that it would be providing citizens with job opportunities in an attempt to reduce unemployment.

The job opportunities will be in sales roles, including medical equipment stores, construction and building materials shops, car spare parts shops, carpet shops and sweets shops, according to Saudi state news agency, SPA.

The initiative is expected to go into force on Monday and will target retail work to increase employment of Saudis.

Other nations in the Gulf are also putting into place initiatives in a drive to localize the workforce. The Times of Oman reported on Sunday that a job center service will open next month specifically for Omanis.

Oman’s National Center for Employment aims to find positions for Omani nationals that might have previously been filled by expats.