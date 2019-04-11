You are here

﻿

State of emergency declared in Sudan after Bashir ouster

A Sudanese girl flashes the victory sign and holds the national flag during a rally near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 11, 2019. (AFP)
Sudanese men flash the 'V' for victory sign on April 11, 2019 as they watch an anti-government rally in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Sudanese children wave their national flag on April 11, 2019 as they stand inside an open vehicle in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Sudanese people chant slogans in the capital Khartoum on April 11, 2019. (AFP)
A Sudanese anti-regime protester kisses a soldier on the head during protests on April 11, 2019 in the area around the army headquarters in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Above, a jubilant crowd clamber aboard Sudanese armored vehicle. (AN photo)
Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir came to power in a military coup in 1989. (AFP)
Arab News
  • Sudan defense minister announces suspension of Constitution
  • Transitional military council to be in place for two years
Arab News
KHARTOUM: A state of emergency has been declared in Sudan and will be in place for three months, Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan, said in a televised address on Thursday.

The defense minister also announced the arrest of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who was forced to step down on Thursday by the military, after being in power for 30 years.

He also announced the suspension of the Sudanese constitution and the creation of a transitional military council, which will govern the country for two years. An election would be held after the transition period, Auf added.

Auf also assured that the judicial system will remain the same and has called on all armed groups to join the government and protect the people.

“The regime continued to make false promises in response to the demands of the people,” he said in his televised address.

A massive crowd of jubilant Sudanese people have thronged squares and streets of central Khartoum ahead of an ‘important announcement’ by the army. 

The son of the head of Sudan’s main opposition party said Bashir was under house arrest along with a “number of Muslim Brotherhood leaders,” wires agency Reuters said, quoting Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV.

TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan

Sudanese sources confirmed the report and told Reuters Bashir was at the presidential residence under “heavy guard.”

The minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur, Adel Mahjoub Hussein, also told Al-Hadath TV that “there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down.”

The transitional council will be headed by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan, Al-Arabiya TV earlier reported. The European Union has called for peaceful and civilian transition.

 

 

The country’s national intelligence and security service also announced the release of all political prisoners numbering about 5,000, the country’s state news agency reported.

One of those released was Mohammed Naji Elasam, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the main organizer of protests being held across Sudan since December, witnesses said. Elasam had been detained for more than three months.

Meanwhile, Sudanese protesters stormed a building of the powerful intelligence services in the eastern cities of Port Sudan and Kassala after the officers refused to release the detainees there, witnesses said.

Sudanese protesters march towards the military headquarters during an anti-regime rally in the capital Khartoum on April 11, 2019. (AFP)

“Protesters stormed the building and looted all the equipment that was there,” a witness from Kasala told AFP by telephone.

The military earlier deployed troops around the defence ministry and on major roads and bridges in the capital.

 

 

Al-Arabiya TV also reported that soldiers have raided the headquarters of Bashir’s Islamic Movement in Khartoum.

 

 

Protesters gathered in front of the military headquarters as military vehicles were deployed on key roads and bridges in Khartoum. They were reportedly shouting “It has fallen, we won,” Reuters said.

The protests, which erupted in December, have become the biggest challenge yet to Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule.
“We are waiting for big news,” one protester told AFP from the sit-in.
“We won’t leave from here until we know what it is. But we do know that Bashir has to go.
“We had enough of this regime — 30 years of repression, corruption, rights abuses, it’s enough.”

Jubilant Sudanese women chant slogans in the Khartoum on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AFP)


Crowds of demonstrators have spent five nights defiantly camped outside the sprawling headquarters complex, which also houses Bashir’s official residence and the defense ministry.
There has been an often festive mood at the sit-in with protesters singing dancing to the tunes of revolutionary songs. State television and radio played patriotic music, reminding older Sudanese of how military takeovers unfolded during previous episodes of civil unrest.
The SPA, which is spearheading the protests, said they will only accept the handover of power to a civilian transitional government. It also urged residents of the capital to mass outside army headquarters.
“We call on our people from across the Khartoum capital and the region around to immediately go to the sit-in area and not leave from there until our next statement is issued,” the SPA said.

(With Reuters and AFP)

UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli

Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli

Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: The UN chief warned Libya is on the brink of “a very dangerous situation” as forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and a rival strongman battle for control of the capital.
Thousands of people have fled heavy fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli that has left dozens dead and prompted mounting global alarm.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appealed for a halt to hostilities to prevent the situation spiralling out of control.
“It’s still time to stop,” he told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council in a closed session in New York.
“It’s still time for a cease-fire to take place, for a cessation of hostilities to take place, and to avoid the worst, which would be a dramatic, bloody battle for Tripoli.”
Nearly a week of fighting on the city’s doorstep has already killed 56 people and wounded 266, the World Health Organization said.
“Thousands of people have fled their homes, while others are trapped in conflict areas. Hospitals inside and outside (Tripoli) are receiving daily casualties,” it said.
The UN chief was in Libya when forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Hafta last week launched an offensive to capture the capital, which is controlled by a UN-backed government and an array of militias.
Haftar backs a rival administration based in eastern Libya that refuses to recognize the authority of the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Guterres said Libya was facing a “very dangerous situation” and urged a halt to the fighting to allow political negotiations to start anew.
“It is very clear for me that we need to restart a serious political dialogue and a serious political negotiation but it is obvious that cannot take place without a full stop to the hostilities,” he said.
The council met for more than two hours behind closed doors to consider how to address the fresh fighting that has derailed efforts to end instability that has been exploited by jihadists and people-smugglers.
The United Nations postponed a national conference that was to open on Sunday to draw up a roadmap to elections, meant to turn the page on years of turmoil since the NATO-backed overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Heavy clashes shook Ain Zara, a town dotted with farms on the southeastern outskirts of Tripoli where pro-GNA fighters managed to reverse an advance by Haftar’s forces.
On the town’s main street, lined with shops and houses, a sand barrier erected by pro-GNA forces separated the two camps.
“Today, the criminals of Haftar’s group have advanced, but we destroyed a tank and two armored vehicles,” said a pro-GNA fighter who gave his name as Youssef.
“The situation is good now,” he said.
Behind him, artillery fire stirred up a cloud of sand as the sound of machine guns and anti-aircraft guns rang out.
Suddenly a shell sliced through the air and hit a nearby house.
“You see, he (Haftar) wants to destroy our houses and all of Tripoli,” one of the fighters shouted.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls swathes of the country’s east, said on Wednesday it had seized a barracks in the Aziziya area around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Tripoli after “ferocious clashes.”
It said several fighters loyal to the UN-backed government had been detained and their weapons seized.
“For the moment, it’s still a game of cat and mouse,” said a commander from a pro-GNA group.
“We’re still organizing ourselves. The war hasn’t truly started,” he told AFP in Ain Zara.
Heavy arms fire was heard from the front line about 10 kilometers (six miles) away where the city’s disused international airport has changed hands several times over the past week.
Haftar’s forces appear to be advancing on two fronts, from the south and southeast of Tripoli, while coast roads to the east and west of the city are defended by fighters loyal to the GNA.
The strongman, whose key allies are the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia, is a former Qaddafi military chief who has emerged as a major player in Libya’s political struggle.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “deeply concerned by the situation in Libya.”
“The current military operation and advance on Tripoli are increasing the suffering of the Libyan people and putting civilian lives at risk,” he said.
The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said “nearly half a million children in Tripoli and tens of thousands more in the western areas are at a direct risk due to the intensification of fighting.”
Although casualties remain limited so far, the International Crisis Group warned further escalation “could precipitate a humanitarian disaster.”
“If unleashed, a full-fledged offensive could become a proxy war between regional powers and cause innumerable casualties as well as immense devastation,” it said.

Topics: Libya

