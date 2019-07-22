You are here

British intelligence fears Gulf crisis could lead to attacks on UK by Iranian terror cells

Terror cells linked to the Iranian-funded Hezbollah group are all over Europe, and could launch an attack on the UK if relations between London and Tehran deteriorate further, intelligences sources say. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
British intelligence fears Gulf crisis could lead to attacks on UK by Iranian terror cells

  • Tensions between Britain and Iran have heightened following the seizure of UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero
  • A counter-terror operation in 2015 against a Hezbollah-linked found the cell had been stockpiling tons of explosives
Updated 22 July 2019
Arab News
LONDON: The UK could come under attack from Iranian-backed terror cells if the ongoing Gulf crisis worsens and relations between London and Tehran continue to deteriorate, intelligence sources have said.

Senior intelligence officers in the UK now rank the Islamic Republic only behind Russia and China as the severest threat to the national security of the UK, a Daily Telegraph report on Monday said.

Tensions between Britain and Iran have heightened following the seizure of UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz last week, raising concerns of top intelligence bodies in Britain.

According to MI5 and MI6, Iran is funding a network of terror cells across the European continent — including in the UK — and, depending on how the Gulf crisis plays out, could give the green light for attacks to be carried out.

A counter-terror operation in 2015 against a Hezbollah-linked cell found the group had been stockpiling tons of explosives on the outskirts of London, something first disclosed by the Telegraph in June, and described as “proper organized terrorism.”

A counter-terror operation in 2015 against a Hezbollah-linked cell found the group had been stockpiling tons of explosives. (AFP/File Photo)

A source told the newspaper: “Iran has Hezbollah operatives in position to carry out a terrorist attack in the event of a conflict. That is the nature of the domestic threat Iran poses to the UK.”

MI5 and Metropolitan Police said they were confident that the 2015 raids had “severely disrupted” Iranian terror activity in the UK, but that cells still existed on the European mainland.

The report also disclosed that Iran had been blamed for a series of cyberattacks on the UK, including hacking of politician’s and peers personal information, on the Post Office as well as local government bodies and private sector companies in 2018.

The UK government has sent a letter of protest to the UN Security Council over the seizure of the tankers in “Omani waters when it was interrupted by Iranian forces,” which it says is an “illegal interference by Iran.”

The UK government has consistently said it does not seek confrontation with Iran, but the letter added: “It is unacceptable and highly escalatory to threaten shipping going about its legitimate business through internationally recognized transit corridors.”

Israeli bid to deport Jerusalem father ‘illegal and immoral’

This picture taken on July 22, 2019 from the West Bank village of Dar Salah shows the demolition of a Palestinian building which was under construction in the the Palestinian village of Sur Baher in East Jerusalem. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
Israeli bid to deport Jerusalem father 'illegal and immoral'

  • Israel twice tried to banish news photographer Mustafa Kharouf turned back from Jordanian border crossings after
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Two attempts by Israel to deport a stateless Jerusalem dad to Jordan have been condemned as “illegal and immoral. ”Israeli officials were twice turned back from Jordanian border crossings within the space of 16 hours after trying to banish news photographer Mustafa Kharouf.
The married father-of-one, who was born in the Algerian capital Algiers but has lived in Jerusalem all his life, was driven to separate border checkpoints on Sunday night and Monday morning only to be turned away.
Kharouf has been separated from his family since being arrested by Israeli immigration authorities more than six months ago. The deportation attempts came after lawyers had exhausted efforts to block his expulsion from the city.
Adi Lustigman, representing Kharouf on behalf of Israel-based human rights organization HaMoked: Center for the Defense of the Individual, told Arab News that the Israeli actions were “both illegal and immoral.”
The lawyer said that Kharouf had been moved to Jerusalem as a baby and was a photographer working for the Turkish Anadolu News Agency. She added: “He has no legal status in Jordan, and no connection to the country in which he spent just a few hours as a child, when he passed through it to enter Israel.
“His parents, brothers and sisters live in Jerusalem. His wife and his two-year-old daughter, from whom he has been separated for over six months due to his arrest by the Israeli immigration authorities, live in Jerusalem. His home is Jerusalem.”

FASTFACT

The married father-of-one, who was born in the Algerian capital Algiers but has lived in Jerusalem all his life, was driven to separate border checkpoints on Sunday night and Monday morning only to be turned away.

The drama began at 9 p.m. on Sunday when an Israeli police car drove Kharouf from Ramleh prison to the King Hussein Bridge near Jericho.
Col. Rafaat Matarneh told Arab News that Jordanian border guards refused to allow Kharouf entry to the country without appropriate documentation.
Raja’a Khatib, a journalist colleague, said that after three hours of attempts to convince the Jordanians to take Kharouf the Israelis gave up and left, only to try again on Monday morning by driving him south to the Wadi Araba crossing. But the Jordanians refused his entry a second time.
Lustigman said: “Israel’s failed attempt to deport Kharouf to Jordan strengthens our claim that there is no place for him to go other than back to his home in Jerusalem. We urge Israel to find a humane solution for him and his family.”

