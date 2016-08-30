  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and China sign 15 accords

Arab News |

Saudi and Chinese delegations led by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (second left) and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (right) meet in Beijing on Tuesday. (SPA)

BEIJING: China and Saudi Arabia signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding on Tuesday following a high-level meeting led by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. 
A report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) listed the accords signed as follows: 
• Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy development; 
• MOU on oil storage; 
• MOU on cooperation on mining; 
• MOU on housing development; 
• MOU on cooperation between the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Saudi Fund for Development; 
• MOU on cooperation on water resources; 
• MOU on the construction of a new city;
 • MOU on cooperation on product quality control, supervision, testing and quarantine; 
• MOU on a loan fund to help finance the reconstruction of the areas affected by earthquakes; 
• MOU on cooperation between the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology; 
• Agreement for a development loan to help finance the construction of buildings of the Faculty of Professional Engineering and Financial Project;
 • Silk Road executive development program;
 • Executive program of the Convention on Cultural Cooperation;
 • Cooperation program between China’s Department of Standardization and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality; and
 • Memorandum of cooperation on translation and publication of literary and classical works. 
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed strategic ties and efforts to strengthen the existing partnership between China and Saudi Arabia.
 
