RIYADH: Qatar’s cumulative industrial investment reached 248.44 billion Qatari rials ($68 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, while new business registrations rose 6.6 percent compared to the previous three months.

According to official figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and carried by the Qatar News Agency, 6,745 new commercial registrations were recorded over the period.

The figures were reviewed at the ministry’s second quarterly performance meeting for 2026, chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

The latest figures come as Qatar implements its National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to attract annual industrial investment of 2.75 billion riyals by 2030, raise manufacturing’s value-added contribution to 70.5 billion riyals and increase non-hydrocarbon exports to 49 billion riyals.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed in a statement that the performance indicators of the Single Window platform during the second quarter of this year reflected the Ministry’s continued efforts to develop its service system and enhance digital transformation,” QNA reported.

The minister stressed the importance of building on the progress made, accelerating the implementation of approved plans and initiatives, and continuing to raise operational efficiency and service quality.

Digital services

The ministry’s Single Window platform processed 131,269 transactions during the second quarter, up 4 percent from the previous period. About 86 percent of transactions were completed electronically.

Customer satisfaction with electronic submissions reached 93 percent, while satisfaction with applications submitted through government service centers stood at 96 percent.

The ministry also developed 15 services during the quarter, an increase of 25 percent from the previous three months.

Foreign investment climbs

The ministry said 5,272 non-Qatari companies were established during the second three months of the year, an increase of 60 percent from the first quarter, as Qatar seeks to strengthen its appeal to international investors.

Industrial expansion

Eleven new factories began production during the second quarter, taking the number of factories that have started production since the beginning of 2026 to 28. Their combined investment amounted to 253 million riyals, according to the ministry.

The share of factories engaged in exports rose to 25 percent in the second quarter from 23 percent in the first, while private-sector exports increased 12.5 percent to 900 million riyals from 800 million riyals.

The ministry also reduced the time required to issue initial approvals for industrial projects to one working day, as part of efforts to accelerate project launches.

Intellectual property

The ministry registered 1,454 trademarks and 81 copyrights and granted 130 patents during the quarter. Copyright registrations increased 88.4 percent.

The number of registered national products also increased 8 percent in the second quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier.

The ministry said it collected 11 million riyals in customs duties through measures to counter harmful trade practices, helping support the competitiveness of national industries and products.