Tehran: Iranian airlines cancelled some international flights after Washington tightened sanctions on Iran's aviation sector.

Georgia and Azerbaijan suspended flights, while routes to Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar and the UAE were also affected.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures were part of efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said sanctions would only strengthen Iran's resistance to US pressure.

Iran warned neighbouring countries against complying with the sanctions and threatened reciprocal action.