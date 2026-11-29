RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has lowered economic participation requirements for some government contracts and reduced performance guarantees under a revised policy designed to give foreign companies more flexibility and encourage investment in the Kingdom.

The updated Economic Participation Policy replaces the previous fixed participation obligation of 35 percent with tiered rates of 15 to 25 percent. It also cuts the performance guarantee to 10 percent from 15 percent and lowers the single-tender threshold to SR75 million ($20 million) from SR100 million.

The revised framework updates compliance requirements, project eligibility criteria and assessment mechanisms, while offering companies more options to meet their commitments through local investment, research and development, and technology transfer.

The update comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to use its government purchasing power to strengthen domestic supply chains and expand private-sector participation under Vision 2030.

In the second quarter of 2026, the authority signed three Economic Participation Program agreements worth SR350 million, alongside five separate industrial localization and knowledge-transfer agreements worth more than SR1 billion.

Around 8,600 government tenders worth SR63 billion were subject to local-content mechanisms during the same period. The annual value reached approximately SR300 billion in 2025.

Abdalla El-Sayed, an economic researcher at City St George’s, University of London, told Arab News that the revised policy reduces the financial burden on individual contracts while expanding the number of contracts covered.

He said the fixed participation obligation has been replaced by tiered rates of 15 to 25 percent. The performance guarantee has also been reduced, while the single-tender threshold has been lowered.

“This matters because excessive participation requirements can discourage international companies from bidding, potentially reducing competition and increasing procurement costs,” he said.

El-Sayed added that the policy prioritizes measurable economic outcomes, with certain technology-transfer and research activities eligible for participation credits of up to four times their value, subject to approval.

“The objective, therefore, should not necessarily be to maximise how much foreign companies are required to spend, but to maximise what the Saudi economy gains from their presence,” he said.

The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority said the changes aim to improve the program’s effectiveness and maximize the economic returns of government spending.

Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Saghir, the authority’s spokesperson, said the update “enhances the flexibility of the program’s implementation and stimulates investments and strategic partnerships between foreign and local companies.”

He added that the policy creates opportunities for knowledge and advanced technology transfer.

Market access

Daniel Al-Banna, a financial market analyst and wealth management specialist at Hewar Group, told Arab News that the changes could encourage international companies to establish a lasting presence in Saudi Arabia.

“I think this is a positive step because it gives foreign companies more options and makes entering the Saudi market less complicated. It also encourages them to build a real presence in the Kingdom instead of simply supplying products and services,” he said.

Al-Banna said increased foreign investment and international partnerships could strengthen domestic competitiveness, particularly in technology-intensive industries.

“This is particularly important for sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centers, manufacturing and digital infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the reforms could reduce reliance on imported technologies, although their impact would depend on effective implementation.

The revised policy will apply to obligations arising 120 days after its publication in the official gazette, Umm Al-Qura, while existing commitments will remain governed by the original framework.