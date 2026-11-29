JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 79.75 points, or 0.80 percent, on Sunday to close at 10,009.22, returning above the 10,000-point mark as insurance companies swept the top three spots among the market’s gainers.

Nearly 144.53 million shares were traded through more than 297,860 transactions, with a combined value of around SR1.97 billion ($525.3 million). Advancers outnumbered decliners, with 198 companies gaining and 56 posting losses.

The Nomu parallel market also increased 171.51 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 21,252.01. A total of 33 stocks advanced, while 34 declined. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 11.2 points, or 0.83 percent, to end the session at 1,361.21.

Market movers

Insurance companies dominated the market’s top gainers, with Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. leading the advance, climbing 7.82 percent to SR5.10. Wataniya Insurance Co. followed with a 7.55 percent rise to SR13.96, while Gulf Insurance Group gained 6.34 percent to close at SR29.86.

On the losing side, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology led the decliners, falling 3.86 percent to SR8.23. Saudi Co. for Hardware followed with a 3.66 percent decline to SR13.97, while United International Transportation Co. dropped 3.08 percent to close at SR26.42.

Corporate disclosures

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. announced it had renewed a Shariah-compliant credit facilities agreement worth around SR190.05 million with Saudi Awwal Bank, or SAB, according to a market release.

Equipment House said the facilities would be used to finance current and future projects, as well as to cover bank guarantees and letters of credit. The agreement runs until Sept. 30, 2027

The company, whose share price increased 0.98 percent to 26.88, said the financing is secured through the assignment of contract proceeds, in addition to a promissory note valued at SR190.05 million.

Knowledge Economic City Co. announced that the exclusivity period under a letter of intent signed by the company and its subsidiary, Al-Gharraa International Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., with BSF Capital and Fourmen Investments Co. to establish a private real estate investment fund has expired before definitive agreements were signed.

In a bourse filing, KEC said the fund was intended to develop its Knowledge Gardens project in Madinah, adding that infrastructure works were progressing ahead of schedule, while preliminary designs, soil investigations and geotechnical studies had been completed.

The company said authorities had issued regulatory plot identification sheets and related ownership documents for 47 plots, with documentation for the remaining eight still being processed.

KEC added that it was preparing technical and financial documents for bank credit approval while continuing to work with BSF Capital on investment and financing arrangements.

The company, whose shares slipped 0.94 percent to SR18.95, said the expiry of the exclusivity period would not result in additional direct costs.

Tourism Enterprises Co., known as SHAMS, announced the launch of its new hotel brand, NOVEN, as part of a strategy to expand its hospitality business and diversify revenue streams, according to a market release.

The company said the brand was designed as a Saudi midscale hotel offering, targeting local market needs with quality accommodation at competitive prices.

SHAMS said its hotel in north Riyadh would be the first property to operate under the NOVEN brand, with plans for a phased expansion across its hotel portfolio.

The company added that the launch would establish a unified identity and consistent operating standards across its hospitality properties, supporting its broader strategic transformation.

SHAMS, whose share price edged down 0.59 percent to SR10.16, said the launch would have no material financial impact at present but was expected to positively affect its financial results in the future.

Naseej International Trading Co. announced that it had applied to the Capital Market Authority for approval to reduce its capital from SR272.43 million to SR143.03 million, according to a Tadawul statement.

The company said the proposed reduction would lower the nominal value of its shares from SR10 to SR5.25, without changing the total number of shares, which stands at 27.24 million.

It added that the move aims to offset SR129.4 million of accumulated losses, representing 95.99 percent of the company's total accumulated losses of SR134.81 million as of Sept. 30.

Naseej, whose share price edged up 0.79 percent to SR10.20, said the capital reduction remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from its extraordinary general assembly.

GAS Arabian Services Co. announced that it had received a purchase order from Saudi Aramco for the supply of gas modular skids under an existing long-term agreement, the company said in a stock market statement.

GAS pointed out that the order value exceeds 10 percent of its total revenue for 2025, excluding value-added tax.

The company, whose share price climbed 3.40 percent to SR13.68, said the 22-month order was signed on Nov. 26, with its financial impact expected in 2027 and 2028. It added that there were no related parties involved.