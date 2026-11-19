RIYADH: As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and workplaces, the challenge is no longer simply introducing people to the technology, but equipping them with the skills to use it effectively.

Saudi AI company Humain is seeking to address that challenge through Humain+, a hybrid learning initiative designed to give students, professionals and business leaders practical AI skills through industry-focused training and hands-on experiences.

The initiative, unveiled at the company’s Riyadh headquarters, will offer four main learning tracks targeting leadership, non-technical professionals, technical talent and students. Its curriculum will span AI strategy, governance and productivity, as well as product development, agentic AI, security and infrastructure operations.

DID YOU KNOW? Humain+ will offer four learning tracks targeting leaders, non-technical professionals, technical talent and students. The hybrid academy will combine classroom training in Riyadh with online and distance learning.



The physical learning center is designed to accommodate approximately 1,500 learner places annually.





Mubashir Malik, head of Humain Academy, said accessibility would be central to the initiative, which will combine a physical learning center in Riyadh with an online platform.

“We have a physical space here in Riyadh, and an online platform. It’s going to be a hybrid model, so you can do your online, plus your classroom training here in Riyadh and you can do distance learning, it can be from anywhere in the world.”

The academy will accommodate different learning preferences and levels of expertise, from introductory courses to specialized professional training.

Malik stressed the initiative’s inclusive approach, saying it was “never too late” for anyone to learn about AI, even an 80-year-old Saudi man or woman joining the academy.

He said the leadership track would focus on helping senior executives, government officials and board members make better decisions using AI.

Malik said that discussions with senior executives and business leaders had revealed a growing interest in revisiting the fundamentals of AI, adding that Humain+ would offer learning pathways tailored to different levels of expertise and audiences.

Beyond executive education, Humain+ will offer foundational courses, AI fluency programs and training tailored to technical and non-technical professionals. It also plans to work with educational institutions and develop sector-specific curricula for industries including health care, financial services and tourism.

The platform will cater to different generations and learning habits, including Gen Z audiences through short-form, TikTok-style video content.

“You want to sit in a traditional classroom. You can do that. You want to have a long form, short form e-learning style. We’re going to be open to that. So we will tailor it,” Malik said.

The learning center is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2027.

From access to application

The initiative comes as AI adoption expands across Saudi Arabia, although access to the technology does not necessarily translate into the ability to apply it effectively.

According to a July 2026 report by the Saudi Data and AI Authority, 72 percent of the public use AI tools for scientific, educational, professional or research purposes. Meanwhile, 41 percent of Saudi universities have technical academic programs offering bachelor’s degrees in AI, while about 31 percent offer master’s programs.

Despite this progress, gaps remain in the practical application of AI, particularly in translating familiarity with the technology into skills that can be used in everyday work.

Humain+ aims to address this through role-based learning, sector-specific labs, hands-on product development and competency-based assessments. Rather than relying primarily on conventional lectures and presentations, the program is designed to help participants apply AI to real workplace challenges.

Meshal Al-Otaibi, a senior strategy professional at EY-Parthenon’s public sector practice. Supplied

Meshal Al-Otaibi, a senior strategy professional at EY-Parthenon’s public sector practice, said the initiative addressed an important dimension of the region's AI ambitions: workforce readiness.

“I have argued elsewhere that the GCC should prioritize AI integration across the economy, rather than view leadership only through the lens of frontier models. Humain+ matters because workforce readiness is part of what determines whether that integration actually happens,” he said.

Al-Otaibi identified the initiative's sector-specific approach as particularly important, arguing that AI adoption must reflect the different requirements of individual industries.

“What I find particularly important is the sector focus. AI will not reshape a bank, hospital, government entity or industrial company in the same way.”

He pointed to research suggesting that more than 70 percent of workers could require some degree of reinvention as AI changes the composition of their tasks.

“Research suggests more than 70 percent of workers could need some degree of reinvention as their mix of tasks changes,” he said.

The opportunity, he added, lies in translating AI capabilities into the skills, professional roles and workflows that different industries need.

“That is how AI moves from literacy and experimentation into diffusion across the real economy,” he added.

Learning by doing

A central proposition of Humain+ is that understanding AI requires more than watching demonstrations or completing conventional online courses. The initiative plans to use Humain's technology stack to provide interactive learning environments where participants can experiment with AI tools and develop practical applications.

Al-Otaibi said this distinction would be critical to building meaningful workplace capabilities.

“Watching a video can explain what AI can do, but employees build real capability by applying it to their own tasks, testing what works, learning where it fails and adapting how they work,” he said.

“Research suggests AI will change the mix of tasks within many existing jobs, so the real skill is not simply understanding AI, but learning how to work effectively with it,” he added.

From a strategy professional’s perspective, he said, the platform could also demonstrate how AI supports the full cycle of strategic work, from evaluating organizational performance and developing plans to monitoring implementation and making adjustments.

“AI can support each phase, from analyzing large datasets and understanding peers to stress-testing strategic options and tracking outcomes. But the bigger test is judgment,” he said.

“AI can make everyone a competent analyst; the value increasingly sits in knowing the sector and context well enough to challenge what the model says,” Al-Otaibi added.

For Humain+, the challenge will be to distinguish its offering from the growing number of AI training programs that rely on generic curricula and slide-based instruction.

Al-Otaibi said the starting point should be the workforce’s existing capabilities and the changes taking place in individual roles.

“It should start with the worker, not the curriculum. Map the skills people already have, identify who can move quickly and who needs targeted upskilling, then create clear pathways into AI-enabled roles. That would make it less about teaching everyone AI, and more about helping people make the transition into how work is actually changing.”

That emphasis on practical experience also resonates with prospective learners.

Yara Al-Mutlaq, a university student majoring in cybersecurity, said she was interested in seeing how Humain+ would differentiate itself from existing online AI courses.

“I’m intrigued to see what Humain launches, and how it will be different to current online AI courses.”

She said the program should prioritize practical exercises over conventional presentations, with hackathon-style challenges allowing participants to test their knowledge and demonstrate their abilities.

Building an AI learning ecosystem

The physical campus in Riyadh is designed to accommodate approximately 1,500 learner places annually. It will include GPU-backed Builder Labs, alongside dedicated spaces for demonstrations and project showcases.

The hybrid format is intended to extend access beyond the physical campus, although Humain has yet to announce program fees or provide further details on enrollment arrangements.

During the initiative’s unveiling, Humain CEO Tareq Amin said the company would make its full technology stack available in December, including the underlying frontier model powering Humain+.

He said the model would deliver an 88 percent reduction in cost and token consumption compared with models available outside the Kingdom, enabling users to leverage Humain’s code to develop their own products.

For Humain+, the ambition extends beyond teaching people how AI works. Its success will ultimately depend on whether learners can translate that knowledge into products, better decisions and more efficient ways of working.





