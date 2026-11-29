Saudi Arabia’s AI business registrations surge 31% as digital economy expands

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s technology sector continues to expand, with commercial registrations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and video game development recording double-digit growth by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Figures released by the Ministry of Commerce highlight the Kingdom’s growing technology ecosystem as efforts to advance digital transformation, encourage innovation and support entrepreneurship continue under Saudi Vision 2030.

The artificial intelligence technology sector recorded a 31 percent increase in active commercial registrations, reaching 24,693, compared with 18,846 during the corresponding period in 2025.

Cloud computing services recorded the highest growth rate among the four sectors, rising by 35 percent to 7,362 commercial registrations, compared with 5,466 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity registrations increased by 22 percent to 11,274, up from 9,238 during the same period last year.

The video game development industry also recorded growth of 25 percent, with active commercial registrations reaching 981, compared with 784 in 2025.

Combined, the four sectors accounted for 44,310 active commercial registrations, up from 34,334 a year earlier, representing overall growth of approximately 29 percent.

The expansion comes amid significant government investment in digital infrastructure and technology services, alongside efforts to increase private sector participation.

Speaking at the 38th Government Press Conference on Sunday, Digital Government Authority Gov. Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan revealed that government spending on telecommunications and information technology services exceeded SR145 billion ($38.65 billion) between 2022 and the end of 2025.

Cloud computing adoption across government entities reached 49 percent, while the value of contracts awarded to small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs exceeded SR9 billion in 2025.

The Kingdom has also made progress in international digital government rankings, rising from 52nd place in 2018 to fourth globally in the UN E-Government Development Index.

Digital transformation measurement across government entities increased from 69 percent in 2021 to more than 90 percent by the end of 2025.

As public institutions increasingly rely on digital platforms, cloud infrastructure and advanced technologies, opportunities are emerging for technology companies and entrepreneurs to serve the Kingdom’s evolving digital needs.

The growing number of commercial registrations reflects an expanding technology business ecosystem as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen its position in the global digital economy.