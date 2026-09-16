DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid this week fronted Chopard’s new campaign marking 50 years of the Swiss jeweler’s Happy Diamonds collection, appearing alongside Chinese model Liu Wen in a film released on Instagram.

Directed by Manu Cossu and choreographed by Stephen Galloway, the film cuts between the two models in a series of vignettes. It opens on Hadid’s face, then moves to Liu striding in wearing a black polo neck against a pale blue backdrop, her Happy Diamonds pendant swinging as she walks.

Hadid appears in a black feather-trimmed gown, then under a fall of silver light in a crystal-covered dress, and finally on a rooftop as fireworks break behind her.

“Life in a whirlwind of emotions,” Chopard wrote on Instagram.

The campaign centers on the Happy Sport The First, a reissue of the 1993 watch in 26mm and 33mm cases of lucent steel, and on a new set of rectangular Happy Diamonds pendants in white, yellow or rose gold.

The watch is also offered in steel and gold and in ethical yellow gold, and the pendants run from a compact 16.5mm to a 49mm high jewelry version. Both carry the collection’s signature: loose diamonds that move freely between two panes of sapphire crystal.

Chopard introduced the idea in 1976 after a designer watched light scatter off a waterfall in Germany’s Black Forest. Co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele has described the founding principle as the idea that “diamonds are happier when they are free.”

Hadid has been a Chopard global ambassador since September 2024. Her first campaign for the house, shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, ran across the Happy Hearts, Happy Sport, Happy Diamonds, Ice Cube and Alpine Eagle lines.

One of her recent campaigns for the house ran in January, for Happy Hearts. Chopard posted images of Hadid in blue jeans and a white T-shirt with five stacked gold bracelets in a heart motif, a matching necklace and a ring, and a second set in a black halter-neck top with rose-gold rings.

Hadid first worked with Chopard in 2017 and has worn the jeweler at the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week and repeatedly at Cannes, most recently in May, when she wore high jewelry earrings and diamond cluster rings in ethical white gold to the 79th edition of the festival.