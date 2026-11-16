ARAB NEWS



JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index stayed flat on Monday, edging up just 0.06 percent, or 6.14 points, to close at 10,264.36.

More than 211 million shares changed hands in 406,630 transactions, with a combined value exceeding SR3.62 billion ($966 million). Decliners dominated the session, with 184 stocks falling against 80 gainers.

The Nomu parallel market declined 95.44 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 21,900.26, with 29 stocks advancing and 32 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 0.58 points, or 0.04 percent, to end the session at 1,392.17.

Market movers

Saudi Reinsurance Co., also known as Saudi Re, led the market’s gainers, surging 8.63 percent to close at SR26.82.

Raoom Trading Co. rose 5.6 percent to SR85.80, while Herfy Food Services Co. climbed 5.48 percent to SR13.66.

On the downside, United Wire Factories Co. led the market’s decliners, plunging 9.62 percent to SR17.67.

Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 5.25 percent to SR21.49, while Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. slid 5.21 percent to close at SR4.91.

Corporate disclosures

Southern Province Cement Co. announced it has rescheduled a long-term, Shariah-compliant financing facility worth SR1.44 billion provided by Saudi National Bank, extending its repayment period to 2036, according to a bourse filing.

SPCC said the rescheduling agreement was signed on Nov. 15 as part of efforts to strengthen its financial position.

The company, whose share price slipped 1.22 percent to SR16.23, said the rescheduled facility is secured by a promissory note it issued.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announced it has signed a SR360 million contract with ALTEC Ltd. to establish an electricity transmission and distribution network for its facilities in Busaita, Al-Jouf region, under Saudi Arabia’s Liquid Fuel Displacement Program.

The company said in a Tadawul filing that the 13-month project will cover the design, construction, testing and commissioning of a 33-kilovolt network, including substations, power cables and control systems.

It added that the contract, signed on Nov. 15, also includes a two-year operation and maintenance period following the project’s final acceptance.

Al-Jouf, whose share price edged down 1.19 percent to 34.90, said its financial impact will be reflected in the company’s results upon completion, with further details to be announced at that time.

Saudi Re announced it expects new regulatory requirements to increase its reinsurance revenues by more than 5 percent of its total reinsurance revenues recorded in 2025, as Saudi Arabia moves to expand the role of local reinsurers.

In a Tadawul filing said the Insurance Authority’s new mechanism would raise the minimum proportion of reinsurance premiums that must be offered to the local market to 35 percent in 2027, rising gradually to 50 percent by 2030.

It added that the minimum proportion will increase to 40 percent in 2028 and 45 percent in 2029, with local reinsurers granted the right of first refusal on the premiums offered.

Saudi Re said the mechanism is expected to create additional growth opportunities in the domestic market and increase its reinsurance revenues, with the financial impact expected to begin in 2027.

Riyadh Development Co. announced it has completed the sale of an office building in Al-Malqa district, north Riyadh, for SR182.5 million, generating a capital gain of SR17.1 million, the company said in a market release.

ARDCO said the property, located on King Fahd Road, was sold to Waqf Mutlaq Saleh bin Mutlaq Al-Hanaki on Nov. 15, adding the asset had a book value of SR165.4 million and generated SR36.5 million in revenue over the past three years.

It explained that the sale is part of its strategy to unlock asset value and redeploy capital into higher-return investment opportunities, with the proceeds earmarked for future development projects.

The company whose share price fell 2.95 percent to SR15.80, expects transaction to increase its cash position by SR182.5 million.

Armah Sports Co. announced it has completed the purchase of a 5,280-sq.-meter plot in Riyadh's Al-Sahafah district for SR59.2 million to develop a new sports facility under its B_FIT brand, according to a Tadawul statement.

Armah said the acquisition was completed on Nov. 11 pursuant to a judicial decision ordering the sale of the land, adding that it had financed the purchase through a combination of bank credit facilities and available cash reserves.

The plot, located on Anas Ibn Malik Road, is expected to be developed into a new club within two years of obtaining a building permit, increasing Armah’s network to 31 clubs as it works toward its target of 50 by 2030, as per the release.

The company, whose share price rose 1.65 percent to SR58.65, said the transaction would increase its non-current assets but have no impact on its 2026 net profit.

Knowledge Economic City Co. announced its shareholders approved changing the company’s name to Jewar Economic City Co. during an extraordinary general assembly meeting held on Nov. 15, according to a Tadawul statement.