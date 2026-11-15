RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 68.25 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 10,258.22.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.7 billion ($719 million), as 55 of the stocks advanced and 205 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 58.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 21,995.70. This comes as 29 of the stocks advanced while 30 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 10.49 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 1,389.97.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Raoom Trading Co., whose share price surged 9.95 percent to SR81.25.

Other top performers included Morabaha Marina Financing Co., whose share price rose 5.46 percent to SR7.92, as well as United Carton Industries Co., whose share price surged 5.42 percent to SR29.54.

Herfy Food Services Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 4.22 percent to SR12.95.

Alwasail Industrial Co. also saw its stock price fall 4.18 percent to SR2.52.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group also saw its stock price decline 3.89 percent to SR6.17.

Top announcements

On the announcements front, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. has announced securing a working capital facility of SR20 million from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to support business operations and the company’s growth. According to a Tadawul statement, the 24-month facility will support the company's working capital requirements.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. ended the session at SR33.36, down 4.07 percent.

The Saudi Lime Industries Co. has also announced the signing of a SR50 million credit facilities agreement with the SIDF. A bourse filing revealed that the financing objective of the two-year deal is also for working capital financing-related matters.

The Saudi Lime Industries Co. ended the session at SR10.51, with no percentage change.

Acwa Power Co. has announced the achievement of the financial close of $226 million for the Bash II Wind Farm, located in the Bukhara Region of Uzbekistan, with an installed capacity of 300 MW of wind renewable power. According to a Tadawul statement, the financing entity is a consortium of international lenders including the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Acwa Power Co. ended the session at SR165.20, down 1.09 percent.