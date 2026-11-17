JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down 11.16 points, or 0.11 percent, on Tuesday to close at 10,253.20.

Trading volume exceeded 176 million shares across 350,177 transactions, with a total value of SR3.52 billion ($938.64 million). Decliners outnumbered gainers, with 165 stocks falling and 93 advancing.

The Nomu parallel market dropped 203.85 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 21,696.41, with 20 stocks advancing and 37 declining.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 10.01 points, or 0.72 percent, to end the session at 1,391.3.

Market movers

Saudi Reinsurance Co., also known as Saudi Re, led the market’s gainers for the second consecutive day, surging 7.9 percent to close at SR28.94.

Morabaha Marina Financing Co. followed with a 6.56 percent increase to SR8.12, while Nofoth Food Products Co. climbed 5.27 percent to SR6.59.

On the downside, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded the steepest decline, falling 6.50 percent to SR8.49.

Sinad Holding Co. dropped 4.07 percent to SR7.30, while Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 3.88 percent to SR5.20.

Corporate disclosures

The Saudi Investment Bank announced it has completed the sale of its entire 50 percent stake in American Express Saudi Arabia to American Express Middle East for SR1.43 billion, following the fulfilment of all regulatory and contractual conditions.

In a market statement, SAIB confirmed that it had received the purchase consideration and transferred ownership of the shares to the buyer on Nov. 17.

SAIB, whose share price remained unchanged at SR11.50, added that the final amount of deferred consideration, reflecting its share of the company's distributable profits up to the completion of the transaction, would be determined following the preparation of special completion accounts and announced once received.

Academy of Learning Co. announced it has invited shareholders to vote on a 16.67 percent capital increase through bonus shares, raising its capital to SR157.5 million from SR135 million, according to a Tadawul statement.

The company said it will issue one bonus share for every six shares held, by capitalizing SR22.5 million from retained earnings.

It added that the proposal will be put to an extraordinary general assembly meeting scheduled for Dec. 14, with shareholders also set to vote on the board's recommendation to distribute interim dividends semi-annually or quarterly during the 2027 financial year.

Academy of Learning also proposed paying SR2.64 million in board remuneration for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price edged down 0.44 percent to SR6.84, said the meeting will be held remotely, with electronic voting available through the Tadawulaty platform starting Dec. 10.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. announced it has signed a SR24.2 million contract with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to operate its English Language Institute for the 1448 AH academic year.

The 12-month contract, signed on Nov. 17, includes value-added tax and will take effect from the date of the site handover report.

The company, whose share price edged up 0.94 percent to SR10.70, expects the contract to have a positive impact on its financial results starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the impact continuing throughout the contract period.