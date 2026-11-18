JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index eased 53.04 points, or 0.52 percent, on Wednesday to close at 10,200.16.

More than 181.5 million shares changed hands in 382,334 transactions, with a total traded value of SR3.24 billion ($866 million). Decliners outnumbered gainers, with 212 stocks closing lower and 50 advancing.

The Nomu parallel market rose 34.53 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 21,730.94. A total of 25 stocks advanced, while 32 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged down 4.32 points, or 0.31 percent, to end the session at 1,385.04.

Market movers

Saudi Cable Co. led the market’s gainers, rising 4.89 percent to close at SR199.30.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. followed, advancing 3.06 percent to SR25.62, while Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. gained 2.72 percent to SR52.80.

Raoom Trading Co. was the biggest decliner, dropping 10 percent to close at SR76.95.

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology followed, falling 6.24 percent to SR9.17, while Ataa Educational Co. declined 6.17 percent to SR28.60.

Corporate disclosures

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Co. announced it had signed agreements to sell two plots of land in Zone 3 of its Masar Destination development in Makkah for SR216.87 million, according to a bourse filing.

The plots, covering a combined area of 6,758 sq. meters and facing King Abdulaziz North Road, were sold to Buyut Al-Khomasiah Co., a special-purpose vehicle for a real estate fund managed by BLME Capital, for the development of two residential towers.

The company, whose share price edged down 0.12 percent to close at SR16.26, said the two plots have a combined book value of SR96.16 million, adding that the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on its liquidity and financial results, with the proceeds earmarked for working capital and ongoing projects.

Derayah Financial Co. announced it had invested SR232 million in Derayah Structured Fixed Income Fund II – Class B, a Shariah-compliant fund managed by Derayah’s Asset Management division, according to a market disclosure.

The closed-ended, privately placed fund has a target size of SR5 billion and invests primarily in investment-grade sukuk and certificates of deposit approved by its Shariah Committee.

Derayah said that the fund seeks to capitalize on prevailing interest rate conditions to generate risk-adjusted returns.

It added that the investment, financed through its own resources and available credit facilities, is expected to have a tenure of less than one year and forms part of its strategy to enhance returns on its proprietary investment portfolio.

The company, whose share price eased 0.49 percent to SR20.26, said the fund was also expected to boost its asset management revenue through management and structuring fees generated from investments by other investors.

Gas Arabian Services Co. announced it had signed a contract with Saudi Power Procurement Co., also known as the Principal Buyer, to establish a sales gas delivery system for Ghazlan 1, according to a market statement.

The contract, signed on Nov. 17, covers the design, engineering, and procurement, as well as the supply, delivery, and construction. It also includes the installation, testing and commissioning of the system.

Gas said the contract value exceeds 20 percent of its total revenue in 2025, excluding value-added tax, and has an execution period of 20 months.

The company, whose share price edged up 0.22 percent to 13.54, said the contract’s financial impact is expected to be reflected in its financial statements for 2027 and 2028.

Cherry Trading Co. announced it had signed a SR67.03 million vehicle-leasing project with the Ministry of Culture, according to a Tadawul release.

The company, whose share price rose 0.48 percent to 19.43, said that the 36-month agreement covers the leasing of various vehicles to the ministry.

The company said the project is expected to have a positive financial impact in 2027, 2028 and 2029.