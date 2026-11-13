RIYADH: Finding a fitness routine that stays interesting can be a challenge, particularly when the same workout starts to feel repetitive.

At Relive Studio in Riyadh, members can switch between mat and reformer Pilates, barre and Lagree, with each class offering a different approach.

Having tried all four, I found that each brought something different. Mat Pilates offers a more traditional floor-based practice, while reformer sessions introduce resistance through machines. Barre draws on ballet-inspired movements and strength exercises, while Lagree delivers a more demanding workout through controlled, low-impact movements. Despite enjoying the variety, Lagree is the format I have ultimately committed to.

Class sizes are kept relatively small, so participants are less likely to get lost in the crowd and instructors can give closer attention to their form and technique. This is particularly important in sessions that rely on controlled movements and precise positioning. The studio’s coaching team also includes trainers of different nationalities, each bringing their own background and experience to the classes.

Relive also has a dedicated app through which members can browse the class schedule, reserve sessions and manage their memberships, keeping bookings and account details accessible in one place.

Beyond the workout space, Relive has an in-house juice bar offering smoothies, cold-pressed juices, coffee, and matcha. Its menu features seasonal options, including a pumpkin spice protein shake available during the fall.

The studio also engages with the wider wellness and lifestyle scene through brand partnerships and pop-up events, with collaborations including Kayanee, Gold Apple and The Garage.

Relive is ideal for those interested in trying different workout styles but who do not want to visit multiple studios. And although I have gravitated towards Lagree, I still appreciate having the option to switch things up if I want to.

For more information, follow Relive on Instagram @relivestudiosa.