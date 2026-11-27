Jasmine Bager

I have not had the pleasure of traveling to Japan (yet!), but feel as if I have been there a million times through the power of reading.

Recently entering the teddy-bear friendly cafe, Dear Diary, in historic northern Alkhobar, captured the same feeling that I’ve experienced while devouring my favorite Japanese-translated books.

This time, it asks us to use the power of writing.

What compels me to the two-year-old spot is the aura. And the name is apt; for a fee, you get to write a “dear-diary”-style postcard addressing yourself, using a pen and just your own thoughts — complete with organic typos, uneven lettering and run-on-sentences or staccato wording — adding your scribbles into a tangible envelope and sealing it with a wax closure.

When your parcel-to-your-future-self is ready, you can place into a cabinet that is separated by 12 spots at the center of the cafe, each representing a month in the calendar year.

If you write yours this month, for example, you can come back next November, and claim your letter from the communal clear container and receive a free drink.

You, in essence, can reconnect with your past self who connected to your future self in the present day.

In other words, the cafe helps you manifest (or womanifest) your hopes and dreams; and the space itself serves as a witness to that act of love. It will watch over everyone’s letters until it is time for you to unearth that postcard to remind yourself of who you wanted to be.

And while you think of what to fill into the postcard-sized blank void, there is a cute cafe menu of snacks and sips to indulge in.

Since I associate matcha with Japan, I settled on a customized iced matcha latte (the item itself goes for SR22 ($5) but added some vanilla for SR2 and sweet foam at the top for SR3; and for a total of SR27, it felt like the ideal thing to have in that space.

We also oredered a hot flat white for SR15, a definite caffeine boost to jolt anyone back into reality.

The place inside is small, but somehow does not feel crowded. There is also some seating outside, perfect for the cooler weather.

Only after leaving did I notice a detail that is so subtle, it made me smile. The signage at the front appears to be inked on bits of fabric, flapping gently in the wind, only to realize it is the name of the place in Arabic, using the Japanese script style.

Follow this family-owned business on Instagram @DiaryCafe.sa.