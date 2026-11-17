RIYADH: With Riyadh’s evenings growing cooler, Lemonada Gardens in Al-Sulaymaniyah is easily one of my favorite spots for outdoor dining. Surrounded by towering trees, palms and a diverse collection of flora, the restaurant feels like a garden, with a magnificent sacred fig tree at the center of its outdoor seating area.

Located at the Hawa Al-Riyadh Hotel Apartments’ lounge, the restaurant is also a convenient dining destination for visitors to the capital. Since opening in 2023, it has become a popular spot for locals and tourists seeking Lebanese cuisine away from the city’s bustle.

The garden is undoubtedly its greatest attraction, but the food makes a strong case for visiting too. For dinner, I ordered the mixed grill, French fries and mutabal. The mixed grill was particularly impressive, especially the lamb shish, which was surprisingly among the most tender I have ever tasted.

The kebabs were equally satisfying, perfectly cooked and full of flavor. The accompanying bulgur was another pleasant surprise, cooked to just the right texture, neither mushy nor too firm.

The fries, however, were rather unremarkable; they were freshly fried but not freshly cut. The mutabal was a pleasant accompaniment to the grilled meats.

For dessert, I had Umm Ali and Turkish coffee. The coffee was pleasant, while the Umm Ali was too sweet for my liking.

Beyond the food, I particularly appreciated Lemonada Gardens’ atmosphere. The music is thoughtfully selected, featuring original recordings of Arabic classics alongside more contemporary Lebanese favorites. There are no intrusive covers or loud mainstream pop hits, making the soundtrack a beautiful complement to the garden setting.

Additional outdoor seating is available upstairs, while the indoor space offers an interesting contrast. Although I found the lighting somewhat uninviting, the colorful interiors feature an eclectic collection of Ottoman-inspired and Victorian-style sofas and armchairs, with varied seating arrangements. Shisha is also available both indoors and outdoors.

Service was attentive throughout my visit, though it can understandably slow during busier hours. The restaurant tends to fill up after 10 p.m., particularly on weekends, so securing an outdoor table may require some waiting time.

Price-wise, for dinner, expect to spend approximately SR100 ($27) to SR150 per person, depending on your order.

As Riyadh enters its much-awaited outdoor dining season, Lemonada Gardens is one of those places I would happily return to.