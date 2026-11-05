RIYADH: Kutra brings a distinctive southern character to Riyadh, combining specialty coffee, traditional design and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Originally established in Al-Namas, in southern Saudi Arabia, Kutra operates as both a cafe and a roastery, offering high-quality, internationally sourced coffee beans roasted locally in Asir.

This connection to its origins is reflected throughout the space with the elegant Asiri-inspired interiors and the traditional nijr, a mortar and pestle whose rhythmic sound was once associated with hospitality and welcoming guests.

The cafe is spacious, spread across two floors, yet maintains a cozy, intimate atmosphere. Natural sunlight fills the interior through large tinted windows, allowing visitors to enjoy the brightness without the harsh glare.

The second floor offers additional seating and a private meeting room, making it suitable for community gatherings, informal work sessions or more important meetings.

The outdoor seating is particularly charming, with uneven-shaped wooden tables that complement the cafe’s natural aesthetic. Overlooking Othman bin Affan Road, the outdoor area offers a relaxed setting that I imagine will be especially lovely during Riyadh’s upcoming cool winter months.

Coffee is undoubtedly one of Kutra’s strongest offerings. I tried two V60 selections: the Ethiopian Guji, which was lovely, and the Brazilian Catuai, which was particularly impressive and easily worth returning for.

I also ordered a flat white made with their classic house roast, which was beautifully balanced and especially enjoyable.

The cafe offers lactose-free and low-fat milk, but no non-dairy alternatives. I also tried their matcha, which was fairly unremarkable.

Their Madrid cheesecake, however, was another highlight. I have tried this dessert at several cafes, and few get the consistency right, but Kutra nails the texture. The menu also includes a variety of hot and cold beverages alongside signature desserts.

Beyond the food and drinks, Kutra stands out for its sense of identity. The Asiri-inspired details feel thoughtfully incorporated rather than simply decorative, while the spacious layout, comfortable seating and abundance of natural light make it an inviting place to spend time. The cafe also offers souvenirs for visitors who want to take home a small reminder of the experience.

Service was attentive, prices were average, and the overall atmosphere was calm and family-friendly.