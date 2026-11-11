JEDDAH: There is little mystery to the menu at Ghammas. It is built around the kind of food many diners already know and enjoy, including traditional Levantine appetizers. The challenge for a restaurant serving such familiar dishes is getting the basics right.

Situated in Al-Rawdah district, the restaurant offers a fairly extensive menu. From the appetizers, try the hummus with shawarma and beetroot mutabbal, alongside the quinoa tabbouleh, which has a distinct flavor and tastes particularly good with a few drops of lemon.

Moving on to the grill section, the lamb chops, meat awsal, meat arayes and chicken kebab are fresh and juicy. For a practical option if you want to sample several varieties, go for the mixed grill. A good alternative is the charcoal-grilled chicken, nicely charred and served with rice.

The casserole and tajine section is worth exploring, particularly the chicken tajine, lamb liver and kofta trays. The kofta is a standout, served over tomato or tahini sauce and topped with potato chips.

The shawarma selection is another reason to visit, with options including the Luzine shawarma sandwich, shawarma mutabbaq and Arabi shawarma.

The bakery section is also worth exploring. I particularly enjoyed the meat, muhammara and Akkawi cheese pies, which make for a satisfying snack or a light meal.

Prices are reasonable for the portions served, with a meal for two, including a selection of dishes, costing around SR200-300 ($53-$80).

Where Ghammas falls short is its basic seating and lack of attention to ambience. It may not be the best choice for a leisurely dinner or special occasion, but its generous portions and fresh meat make it a practical option for diners who prioritize food over setting. It is better suited to a casual, filling meal or takeaway.