- Originally scheduled for November 18-21 in Riyadh, no new date has been announced
- This postponement follows the rescheduling of the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition, now set for December
PARIS: The Saudi International, the final event of the Asian Tour golf season, was postponed on Thursday.
The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from November 18-21 in Riyadh and no alternative date has been announced.
“The Asian Tour remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps,” read a joint statement from Saudi Golf and the Asian Tour, saying the competition was postponed due to “logistical challenges.”
The tournament, which was part of the European Tour from 2019-21, is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund.
The postponement follows that of the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition, which was pushed back from next week until December on Wednesday.