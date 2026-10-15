PARIS: The Saudi International, the final event of the Asian Tour golf season, was postponed on Thursday.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from November 18-21 in Riyadh and no alternative date has been announced.

Official Joint Statement | Golf Saudi & Asian Tour 2026 Saudi International. https://t.co/0fuuTUMtXq — Golf Saudi جـولف الـسـعـوديـة (@Golf_Saudi) October 15, 2026

“The Asian Tour remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps,” read a joint statement from Saudi Golf and the Asian Tour, saying the competition was postponed due to “logistical challenges.”

The tournament, which was part of the European Tour from 2019-21, is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund.

The postponement follows that of the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition, which was pushed back from next week until December on Wednesday.