MUNICH: Manchester City rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in their return to the Women’s Champions League at the start of the league phase on Tuesday.

Inter Milan, making their debut in the competition proper, edged Häcken 1-0 at home.

Man City recover from tough start

Bayern, a semifinalist last season, got off to a quick start with Giulia Gwinn scoring in the 11th minute and with an own-goal by Kerstin Casparij in the 28th.

City began their rally before halftime, with Beth Mead netting in the 45th. Carlotta Wamser, who just joined City from Bayer Leverkusen, completed the comeback with a shot from inside the area in the 86th.

Forward Khadija Shaw missed a 62nd-minute penalty kick for City, which became the first English team not to lose away to Bayern in Europe.

City made it to the quarterfinals two seasons ago, being eliminated by Chelsea, but didn’t qualify for the European tournament last season.

They made it back after their first year under coach Andrée Jeglertz, who helped the team end Chelsea’s dominance of the Women’s Super League to claim their first league title in a decade. City also won the FA Cup to complete a domestic double.

Winning debut for Inter

Haley Bugeja scored five minutes into the match and Inter held on for their opening victory over Swedish club Häcken.

The visitors saw goalkeeper Jennifer Falk sent off in the 89th.

Inter twice hit the post with headers by Elisa Bartoli and Lina Magull.

Inter made its debut after advancing through a penalty shootout win over Wolfsburg.

The league phase, in its second year, has 18 teams competing over six matchdays. The top four advance directly to the quarterfinals and the clubs finishing between fifth and 12th compete in knockout phase playoffs in February.