BUENOS AIRES: Argentina will face Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin in their first batch of friendly matches following the retirement of Lionel Messi from the national team.

The Argentine Football Association said Tuesday the home match against Bolivia will take place Sept. 30 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. It marks the Albiceleste’s return home following its runner-up finish at the World Cup.

The Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will host the friendlies against Burkina Faso and Benin on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6, respectively.

Messi recently retired from international duty after a 21-year spell with the national team that included winning the 2022 World Cup.

Focus also turns to the future of coach Lionel Scaloni, whose contract expires in December. Scaloni hinted he might step down following the 1–0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final on July 19.

Argentina expect to release their roster in the coming days.

Three Argentina players — Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada — were recently handed bans by FIFA for a scuffle after losing the World Cup final.

Paredes received a 10-match ban.