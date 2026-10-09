LONDON: Xabi Alonso has defended Cole Palmer’s commitment to England after Thomas Tuchel said the Chelsea forward had missed too many opportunities to play for the national team.

Palmer pulled out of the England squad for their recent Nations League matches against Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic with an injury.

It was not the first time Palmer had withdrawn from international duty since Tuchel took charge of the Three Lions.

Tuchel appeared frustrated with Palmer, who was a controversial omission from England’s World Cup squad earlier this year, saying: “I can only judge him on what he is delivering for the national team and he’s just missing too many opportunities.”

Blues boss Alonso was quick to come to the defense of Palmer, who has been a key figure for Chelsea, netting four times in seven appearances so far this season.

Pressed on whether the 24-year-old was fully engaged with England, Alonso told reporters on Friday: “He’s committed, but he needs to be fully fit to play.

“When he’s fully fit he will enjoy his minutes, and we need him in that moment for the club and the national team.”

Palmer is expected to feature when Chelsea return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

“He has trained the last week, he has felt better. We didn’t want to rush because we had a lot of time. But the most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he enjoys his game, that he is feeling OK,” Alonso said.

“Whenever he is not, like the Brentford game, you can see that he was struggling. And for the next part (of the season), we have a good feeling with him.”

Alonso needs Palmer fit and firing even more than Tuchel after Chelsea’s wobble before the international break.

The 10th-placed Blues have gone three league games without a win, losing to Arsenal and Brentford either side of a draw with Hull.

“We need to keep improving. It’s part of the process,” said Alonso.

“We are learning things, but we need to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.”