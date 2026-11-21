LONDON: Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike is on course for a return to action in January, manager Andoni Iraola said.

The France international has been out since April after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Liverpool’s Champions League quarterfinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. It meant he was ruled out of the World Cup.

In an update on Ekitike’s rehabilitation, Iraola said January remained the target for the striker’s comeback.

“If things go incredibly well, he can plan earlier, which would be much better for everyone,” Iraola said. “But right now we still focus on January and that is the plan.”

Iraola said the aim was for Ekitike to be available for Liverpool’s final two games in the league phase of the Champions League, against Inter Milan on Jan. 19 and Lens on Jan. 27.

Ekitike’s absence has left Alexander Isak as Liverpool’s only senior out-and-out striker available.