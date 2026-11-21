LONDON: President Joseph Aoun demanded an end to both Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory and Iranian interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs in an independence-day speech on Saturday.

These “two fundamental obstacles, inseparably linked” mean that Lebanon cannot fully celebrate its independence, Aoun said, in a strongly worded statement of intent to restore his country’s autonomy.



The president doubled down on his government’s efforts to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, declaring there would be “no weapons outside the state that take orders from, or serve the interests of, foreign powers.”

Lebanon was plunged back into conflict after the outbreak of the war between the US and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, in February.



Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, sparking an Israeli assault and invasion in the south that displaced swathes of the population and killed thousands.



Israel still holds about five percent of Lebanon’s territory as well as land occupied in 1967.

An agreement between Lebanon, Israel and the US signed in June in Washington requires Israel to withdraw its troops and for Hezbollah to disarm.

But progress has stalled with Israel continuing strikes in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire.

Speaking in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, to mark 83 years since the end of French rule, Aoun reflected on the hardship felt by the Lebanese people in recent years of conflict and financial turmoil.

He said confidence in the state could not be restored “while citizens struggle to access their deposits and rebuild their lives, young people seek their futures beyond their homeland, and families face uncertainty about tomorrow.”

But the former commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces insisted that the key obstacles to a more stable Lebanon lie with Israel’s withdrawal and an end to Iran’s interference.



“We cannot celebrate independence as if our sovereignty is complete while parts of our territory remain under occupation, while not all our people have returned to their homes, and while the decision of war and peace does not rest exclusively with the state,” he said.

The president said the government had embarked on a “national rescue plan” based on addressing Israel and Iran in parallel.

“Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese territory. Stop your attacks. And return our prisoners to their homes,” Aoun demanded of Israel.



He had an equally strong message for Iran.



“The time for weapons outside the authority of the state is over,” he said.